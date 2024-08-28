Former WCBS Reporter Joe Connolly Finds New Home at WABC

After the shuttering of WCBS-AM’s All-News format and the release of its staff, one of its former voices has found a new home at another New York City AM. Business news reporter Joe Connolly has joined 77 WABC for a new segment highlighting area businesses.

Connolly brings his more than 30 years of experience to “Business Success Stories with Joe Connolly,” a one-minute feature to be heard throughout the day on WABC.

Connolly has managerial experience in New York and Washington, DC radio. He has been heard on CNBC and The CBS Evening News and has reported on significant events from The White House to The Olympics. His work in business reporting has earned him numerous awards from the New York Press Club, the New York Society of Public Accountants, and Chambers of Commerce.

Red Apple Media Owner John Catsimatidis stated, “Joe is the best business news reporter in New York and a highly trusted source for business intelligence. In the midst of questions about the economy and where it’s going, Joe will find success stories that inspire others. New York radio listeners, especially those who own or run businesses, will benefit from these uplifting interviews.”

WABC President Chad Lopez commented, “Joe is the most popular business news reporter on New York radio and is credited with changing the way business news is reported. Joe’s ability to distill sometimes complex business issues into short form reports connects with listeners. I am delighted Joe is joining the WABC Radio on-air team, and I know our listeners will be thrilled, as well.”

Connolly said, “John is showing radio stations around the country how to save radio and local news. He and my former colleague and friend from CBS, Chad Lopez, are leading the industry in finding new ways to reach more listeners through top-quality programming, promos, podcasts, audio production, and station events.”