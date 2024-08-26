WCBS-AM Bids Farewell To New York City With Final Tribute

At 12:01a, WCBS-AM signed off the air after more than fifty years of delivering news to New York City. There to mark the end of the era was station anchor Wayne Cabot, who recalled the great names that graced the AM over the strains of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

Following the final tones came silence before cutting into Good Karma Brands’ programming as the station rebranded to ESPN New York under a Local Marketing Agreement. WCBS will change its call letters to WHSQ-AM upon FCC approval.

New York Market President Chris Oliviero cited challenges in local journalism as key factors for the shift, as Audacy focuses its all-news efforts in the market on 1010 WINS-AM. On its streaming platform, Audacy displayed a message saying, “WCBS 880 will cease news operations. 880 AM will still be the home of the NY Mets but news will no longer be part of the station. To stay on top of your world, we invite you to create an account and follow All News 92.3 FM. Powered by 1010 WINS – All News All the Time.”

New York Mets broadcasts will continue on 880 AM, but Audacy will retain the broadcast and sales rights.

Earlier this month, Radio Ink captured reactions from across the industry to WCBS’ demise.

Throughout the last week, WCBS aired a three-hour special, WCBS 880 News: The People, the Moments, and the Events that Shaped our Lives, recalling the station’s history with imaging and interviews. Art Vuolo captured the entire special, which is available below.