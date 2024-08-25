Kellie Hinkle to Drive Orban Growth As Software Project Manager

Orban has announced the appointment of Kellie Hinkle as its new Software Project Manager. Hinkle is tasked with leading the company’s newly formed global audio processing software business unit, with a focus on the OPTIMOD-PCn 1600 software.

Hinkle brings more than two decades of experience in business strategy development, system establishment, and organizational change to Orban, previously holding leadership roles at Code Nation and City Year.

Orban CEO David Day said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kellie Hinkle to the Orban team. Her extensive background in strategic planning, organizational development, and operational excellence makes her the perfect fit to lead our new audio processing software business unit. Kellie’s innovative mindset and proven track record will be instrumental in driving Orban’s next phase of growth and industry leadership.”