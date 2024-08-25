SiriusXM Sets College Football Opening Week Record

With Georgia Tech’s Week 0 upset win over Florida State in Dublin, Ireland, the college football season is off and running, and SiriusXM is set to broadcast a record 97 live games during Opening Week – now through September 2.

This marks the most games SiriusXM has aired in the first week of the college football season. The lineup includes every team from the Associated Press Top 25 poll, featuring high-profile matches such as the Georgia Bulldogs versus Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame against Texas A&M.

Coverage spans multiple conferences including the SEC, Big Ten, and ACC, alongside special broadcasts of Notre Dame, Army, Navy, and HBCU football games. SiriusXM College Sports Radio, along with other conference-focused channels, will deliver comprehensive talk shows, news updates, and expert analysis.

SiriusXM’s roster of hosts features sports personalities and former athletes, including Chris Doering, Alyssa Lang, and Gino Torretta providing insights across shows like Dusty and Danny in the Morning, Full Ride, and College Sports Today.

Listeners can access the complete schedule of opening week games and more details at SiriusXM Sports.