Johnny DeCandido Plots Return To The Air In Virginia Beach

Max Media of Hampton Roads is welcoming back Johnny “Johnny D” DeCandido to Fox Sports 1310 (WGH-AM) with The Morning Drive with Johnny D. DeCandido began his career in Hampton Roads in the mid-90s on what was then The Score 1310.

He later expanded his career from Las Vegas to Miami, where he covered major teams like the Miami Dolphins and Miami Heat. The Morning Drive with Johnny D will be the only local morning sports talk show in the market.

The show will debut out of the Labor Day weekend on Tuesday, September 3.

Johnny DeCandido said, “Returning to where it all started with The Morning Drive on Fox Sports 1310 AM is an absolute thrill. The passion, opinions, and lively interaction that Hampton Roads sports fans bring to the airwaves are unmatched. I’m truly blessed to provide the listeners with a new home to express their love for the game.”

Max Media Brand Manager Dino Franza added, “We’re so excited to introduce a new live and local morning show, which will complement the great national shows heard on Fox Sports 1310 AM and 100.9 FM. The Morning Drive with Johnny D will give us the market’s only local morning sports talk radio show. Johnny D was heard on The Score 1310 AM in the 90’s, so it’s somewhat of a homecoming for him. He knows the Hampton Roads market.”