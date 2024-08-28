Beasley Expands Digital News Footprint With Augusta Today

As the broadcaster bolsters its digital presence, Beasley Media Group has officially launched Augusta Today, a new online news site dedicated to providing local news coverage for the Greater Augusta metro area.

Featuring free content from Beasley’s in-market talent like WGAC hosts Ashley Brown and Austin Rhodes, WHHD Program Director Kris Fisher, and Regional Operations Manager Tee Gentry, the site strives to offer breaking news and sports coverage alongside lifestyle features and columns.

This model follows similar ones in play from Townsquare Media and Saga Communications, as radio seeks more digital revenue. Beasley reported that digital revenue climbed 10.4% year-over-year on a same-station basis in Q2 2024, now accounting for 21.5% of total net revenue.

The company is aiming for digital to account for 20% to 25% of all revenue by the year’s end.

Editor-in-Chief Steven Uhles said, “We wanted to make sure that these stories were not blocked by a paywall and that our conversations with the community remain unfettered and unencumbered.”

Beasley Augusta Market Manager Kent Dunn commented, “We all are extremely excited about Augusta Today and what we believe it will mean to this community. We see this as a valuable addition to our portfolio of radio stations and a reflection of our commitment to local engagement.”