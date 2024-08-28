Ralph Cipolla Elevated To Analytics VP At Audacy

Audacy has announced the promotion of Ralph Cipolla to Vice President of Programming Analytics and Research. In his new role, Cipolla will continue to oversee programming analytics and research, ensuring that data-driven insights inform content decisions.

Cipolla joined Audacy in 2021 after a stint at Cumulus Media and Westwood One.

Audacy Chief Programming Officer Jeff Sottolano said in an internal memo given to Radio Ink, “Ralph joined Audacy’s programming team a little more than three years ago and has been instrumental in elevating our capabilities and ensuring the science component of the delicate marriage of art + science is well represented in all of our content decisions. He has also been instrumental in elevating our company-wide performance insights as we have successfully grown our overall brand performance.”

“I’m excited to have Ralph on our team and this promotion is a well-deserved reflection of his contributions and impact.”

Cipolla commented, “At Audacy, I have found the career satisfaction that is only realized when you work with leaders and colleagues you respect and in whom you believe, when values are shared, and when you are given the privilege, responsibility, and opportunity to contribute, create, and be a part of something that touches so many people every day.”

“I am grateful to Jeff Sottolano, Dave Richards, Susan Larkin, David Field, and so many others at Audacy for their constant encouragement, support, belief in innovation, and the chance to joyfully grow and do what I love each and every day.”