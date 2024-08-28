North Texas Local Music Finds A New Voice In Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is joining North Texas public radio outlet KXT 91.7 (KKXT) as the new host of The KXT Local Show. This weekly program, launched in 2017, showcases an hour of North Texas music across genres, including hip-hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, and R&B.

Waffles’ first show is on Thursday, August 29.

As the host, Waffles will curate and produce the show, connecting with local musicians and music lovers. She has been a part-time photographer and contributor for KXT since 2021, capturing the North Texas music scene.

Since moving to Texas from California to explore touring event production, she has covered numerous shows for her “Waffles Weekly” project, as well as for publications like En La Calle (On The Street) and the Dallas Observer. She was recently recognized with awards for Best Arts & Culture Journalist and Best Concert Photographer at the Dallas Entertainment Awards.

KXT Program Director Benji McPhail said, “We’re so excited for Waffles to take the mic. Waffles has already been a standout voice on KXT’s digital platforms, and we know listeners are going to connect with her passion for homegrown sounds on-air as much as they have online.”

Jessica Waffles added, “I feel so fortunate that KXT and North Texas are embracing me as a trusted champion of our local music scene. I’m a passionate supporter of North Texas musicians, and I can’t wait to get into the booth and continue that advocacy on air.”