Remote News Service Expands with Three New Affiliates

Remote News Service has expanded its reach by adding three new affiliates. Additions include Hernando Broadcasting Tampa’s WWJB, Hometown Communications’ WIRY-AM in Plattsburgh, NY, and Champlin Broadcasting in Oklahoma City.

Champlin operates multiple stations such as Freedom 96.9, 99.7 The Wolf, 107.1 KNID, Hawk 97.7, My 95-7, and 106.3 The Wolf.

RNS owner Lesley Lotto expressed enthusiasm about the growth, attributing the success to her team’s dedication and the satisfaction of their clients. “I’m so pleased that all of our team’s hard work is paying off. Happy clients make us super happy, and really proud,” said Lotto.

The group has keyed into expansion recently, entering into a consulting partnership with McVay Media in October to boost its content offerings in news and traffic.

RNS emerged as an offering for radio stations of all sizes to access real local news, catering especially to those unable to support full-time news staff. This need became more acute as the industry evolved with digital platforms. RNS hosts a network of seasoned talent from major markets, ensuring that partner stations can provide their listeners with reliable news whenever needed, regardless of size.