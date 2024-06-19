Dallas’ KRLD Adds ‘The Chad Benson Show’ to Weekdays

Audacy Dallas’ Newsradio 1080 KRLD (KRLD-AM) has added The Chad Benson Show to its midday lineup. The syndicated show will engage listeners with a mix of news, insights, and discussions on topics relevant to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Benson brings over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry to KRLD. His career began in the 1990s at Audacy’s K-Earth (KRTH) in Los Angeles, where he served as the Executive Producer of the Robert W. Morgan Show.

Additionally, Benson has lent his voice to several iconic cartoon characters, including Droopy Dog from Hanna Barbera.

Audacy News & Talk Format Vice President and KRLD Brand Manager Drew Anderssen said, “We know our listeners trust KRLD for news updates, and now more than ever, where you get your information matters. We’re excited to bring Chad and his wildly popular show to KRLD and deliver trusted news and insights to our listeners. His conversational, informative, and funny takes on issues will be a refreshing addition to our weekday programming.”

Chad Benson commented, “I’m so excited to be a part of KRLD, a legendary station with a long history in DFW and North Texas. I look forward to connecting with listeners about the biggest issues we’re facing today.”