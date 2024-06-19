iHeart Roanoke Introduces Murphy, Sam, and Jodi To Steve

iHeartMedia Roanoke’s 104.9 Steve FM (WSTV) is getting a new sound in the mornings as the station signs The Murphy, Sam, and Jodi Show. The nationally syndicated morning show will air on weekdays and Saturdays across southwest Virginia.

Originating from Baton Rouge, LA, Colbert Media Group’s The Murphy, Sam, and Jodi Show will break WSTV’s no-jock format.

iHeartMedia Roanoke/Lynchburg’s Senior VP of Programming Scott Stevens expressed enthusiasm about the new addition, noting, “With this exciting addition, Steve FM continues to be Roanoke’s go-to station for random radio and timeless hits. Following each weekday morning show, fans can enjoy the ‘Commercial Free Kickoff’ at 9 a.m., featuring a full hour of uninterrupted classic hits spanning the ‘80s to the early 2000s. This commercial-free experience allows listeners to start their day with a blast from the past, enjoying their favorite tunes without interruption.”