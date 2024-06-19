Miami AM Gets More Conservative Talk With Josh Hammer

Newsweek has expanded The Josh Hammer Show, hosted by Senior Editor-at-Large and constitutional lawyer Josh Hammer, to iHeartMedia Miami’s WIOD-AM. The syndicated program, which debuted in Seattle in November, is also heard in St. Louis.

The Josh Hammer Show features political headline discourse with conservative thought leaders and will air on Saturday afternoons.

WIOD Program Director Grace Blazer said, “Josh Hammer is a powerful up-and-coming conservative talker, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on our team at WIOD. Josh offers a distinctive and intellectually stimulating view on the future of the conservative movement, which our listeners will undoubtedly appreciate.”

Newsweek Director of Radio and Podcasting Jesse Edwards commented, “Josh Hammer has become a significant voice in conservative talk radio, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring his compelling message from coast to coast.”

Hammer added, “WIOD is a remarkable radio station. I’m thrilled to join forces with such a great team that serves as a beacon of hope for conservatives and all who cherish our vibrant South Florida market.”