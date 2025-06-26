Audio’s Power Grows as Screens Drive New Ad Impact

The emerging theme across multiple new studies is clear: audio’s influence is growing because it’s no longer confined to “just audio.” Listeners increasingly interact with audio through screens – whether in the car, on smart TVs, or even through passive video consumption.

Research from European digital audio platform Audion, conducted in partnership with attention-measurement firm xpln.ai, is the latest to find that combining digital audio and in-video audio formats can significantly increase brand recall and purchase intent for advertisers.

As more consumers listen to video content without actively watching, in-video audio is emerging as a key component of digital audio advertising. According to Médiamétrie’s Global Audio 2025 report, streaming, whether audio-only or video used as background sound, now accounts for 35% of listening time, a two-point increase from the previous year.

The joint Audion and xpln.ai study evaluated how pairing digital audio with in-video audio influences brand recall, message retention, and purchase consideration.

Digital audio alone produced a 73% brand recall rate, but that number climbed to 76% when combined with in-video audio. Message recall reached 80% when both formats were activated together, while brand consideration – a measure of purchase or usage intent – rose to 27%, a three-point increase over digital audio alone.

Quu’s new in-car research adds another layer: in-dash visuals displayed during AM/FM listening substantially lift brand awareness, slogan recall, and purchase consideration — in some cases doubling metrics compared to unexposed listeners. This suggests that visual reinforcement inside the audio environment triggers the same kind of cross-modal effect seen in streaming and passive video.

All three studies point to one central reality for radio: the car remains ground zero for this convergence. Radio is still the dominant in-car medium (74% listen regularly according to Edison), but consumers increasingly expect hybrid experiences – rich audio content supported by screens delivering additional brand messaging.

Advertisers and broadcasters are no longer just competing for “audio time.” They’re competing for multimodal attention.

Audion Global Chief Marketing Officer Geoffrey Fossier said, “This study reveals the full potential of two key segments of digital audio. It shows that by combining traditional digital audio with in-video audio, brands can significantly boost their performance across the entire marketing funnel – from memory metrics to brand consideration. As consumption habits evolve toward more passive video listening, it becomes strategically essential to activate these two levers in tandem.”