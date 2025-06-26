SiriusXM Busts Open First 24/7 Pro Wrestling Channel

SiriusXM is set to launch its first channel dedicated solely to professional wrestling, starting July 1. Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 will offer continuous coverage of global professional wrestling news, events, and commentary.

The new format builds on the success of Busted Open, SiriusXM’s flagship wrestling show hosted by Dave LaGreca alongside wrestling veterans Bully Ray, Mark Henry, and Tommy Dreamer, which will serve as the cornerstone of the channel. LaGreca has signed a new multi-year agreement to continue as the lead host.

Busted Open After Dark will expand to five nights a week. The nighttime show will continue featuring fan call-ins and a rotating cast of hosts, including Dreamer, Bully Ray, Henry, and Denise Salcedo.

Additional original programming will follow throughout the day. Notsam Wrestling Live, hosted by wrestling analyst and SiriusXM personality Sam Roberts, will air in middays Monday through Thursday.

Famed radio host and wrestling fan Peter Rosenberg will lead Cheap Heat Live in the same time slot on Fridays.

In afternoons, Off the Ropes will be hosted by veteran broadcaster Jonathan Coachman, joined by a rotating lineup of guests including Nic Nemeth, Mark Henry, Thunder Rosa, and others. Thursdays will feature The Hart Beat with Natalya, spotlighting the long-standing wrestling lineage of the Hart family.

Wrestler Matt Cardona is also set to contribute weekly to the channel’s content lineup.