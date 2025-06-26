Compass Preps Full Season Of College Football Radio Action

Compass Media Networks will return this fall with its 17th season of college football coverage, featuring live radio broadcasts for top matchups across the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC with play-by-play from Gregg Daniels and Bill Rosinski.

The 2025 campaign begins August 23 with a Big 12 faceoff between Iowa State and Kansas State in Dublin and wraps December 6 with exclusive coverage of the Big Ten Championship Game. Games will be distributed nationwide through affiliate sports radio stations, The Varsity Network audio app, and SiriusXM.

Returning to the booth for 2025 are former New York Giants All-Pro and current broadcaster Tiki Barber, former NFL linebacker Chad Brown, plus Dave Archer. Jerry Recco and Tim Cates will serve as studio hosts.

Among the marquee games on the schedule are TCU at North Carolina (Sept. 1), Florida at Texas A&M (Oct. 11), Tennessee at Alabama (Oct. 18), LSU at Alabama (Nov. 8), and Clemson at Louisville (Nov. 14).

Compass Media Networks Vice President and General Manager Robert Blum remarked, “It is a tremendous honor to work with marquee and top-ranked football programs from around the country, including the Big Ten Conference, as well as our all of our affiliates and sponsors.”

Barber stated, “This schedule is awesome, and I look forward to returning to the Compass Media Networks’ broadcast booth with my colleagues to bring all the action to our listeners and partners.”

Compass President of Advertising Sales & Marketing Paul Gregrey added, “Our play-by-play programming is truly tremendous, and we are so appreciative that our broadcast crews will move mountains to make sure our sponsors receive incredible value – we cannot wait for kickoff.”