Huskers Find a New Boom in Omaha Radio Deal

Nebraska Athletics has a new radio partner in the Cornhusker State’s largest city. Walnut Media’s Boomer Radio (KOBM-AM) in Omaha is the newest affiliate of the Huskers Radio Network, airing football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, and the program Sports Nightly.

Boomer replaces SummitMedia’s ESPN 590 (KESP-AM), which had held the rights since 2015. Before that, KFAB carried Nebraska games from 1926 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2015 under iHeartMedia.

Walnut Media, headquartered in Omaha, also owns and operates five other stations across the region. In cases of scheduling conflicts, Husker broadcasts will move to Christian Talk formatted 660 KCRO, which will also carry Husker Football programming throughout the season.

Walnut Media Chairman Steve Seline said, “We are honored and excited to serve as the Omaha affiliate of the Husker Sports Network. The popularity and success of the Men’s and Women’s sports teams, along with the incredible leadership of the Athletic Department, gives us great hope for the continued growth of the program and the fan base. As a local, family-owned company, we understand the importance of the Husker Athletic program and are very proud to enter into this partnership.”

University of Nebraska Senior Associate Athletic Director Brandon Meier added, “Nebraska Athletics is proud to partner with Walnut Media to bring Husker Radio programming to the Omaha area. Their commitment to make all Husker Athletic programming a priority is a tremendous asset to our fans in all sports.”