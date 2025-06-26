River Radio Brings Basko Aboard In Columbus

Christian broadcaster 104.9 The River (WCVO) in Columbus has expanded its morning show team with the addition of producer Mike Basko. He joins The River Morning Show, alongside hosts Josh Hooper and Hannah Bauchmoyer.

Basko comes to the station from another faith-based station, Spirit FM (WRXT), in Lynchburg, VA, and will begin his new role on July 7. He is a 2024 graduate of Mount Vernon Nazarene University, marking a return to Ohio for the recent alum.

Basko stated, “The River is doing amazing things throughout Ohio. I’m super excited to be a part of this team and the work God is doing through the station!”

In addition, Wesley Phillips has joined the River’s Donor Ministries team. Phillips transitions into the nonprofit media sector after several years working in sales, marketing, and design within the construction industry.

Phillips said, “I am looking forward to working with such a close-knit group all working towards the goal of making Jesus’ name known to as many people as possible and getting to know our donors!”

River Radio Ministries oversees a network of 15 signals across Ohio, serving listeners in Columbus, Wooster, Canton/Akron, Bellefontaine/Kenton, Newark, and Logan.