With Second Sale, Magic Broadcasting Divests All Radio Holdings

Magic Broadcasting has officially exited the radio business following the sale of Real Talk 93.3 (WVFT) in Tallahassee. The move comes on the heels of an earlier transaction this week in which JVC Broadcasting acquired Magic’s entire four-station cluster in Panama City.

The sale of WVFT transfers ownership to 923 Ventures owner Jon Jopling, who has served as President and CEO of Magic Broadcasting’s Florida operations since 2021.

On Wednesday, JVC Broadcasting announced the acquisition of Island 106 (WILN), Wild Willie 100.1 (WWLY), Talk Radio 101 (WYOO), and 97X (WYYX) from Magic, expanding JVC’s Gulf Coast footprint to include Panama City alongside existing Florida markets in Fort Walton Beach, Ocala, and Orlando.

923 Ventures Owner Jon Jopling said, “As someone who has lived and worked in Tallahassee for over 23 years, I understand how important it is for our city to have trusted local voices on the airwaves. This transition isn’t just about ownership — it’s about strengthening our commitment to the people of Florida’s capital city. We’ll continue to focus on real news, real conversations, and real connections that matter to the people that live here — delivered by people who live here, too.”

“We’ve had a lot of success at 93.3, and we are thankful for the continued support of all of our incredible listeners, fans, and advertisers. Or as we like to call them, our family. I’ve been privileged to be in charge of the station, but now, as the owner, I know our family will only get better,” he added.

No purchase price has been revealed in either transaction as of this writing.