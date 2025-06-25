JVC Broadcasting Makes A Magic Deal In The Sunshine State

JVC Broadcasting is expanding its reach across the Gulf Coast with the purchase of four Panama City radio stations from Magic Broadcasting. The new cluster joins JVC’s Floriday properties in Fort Walton Beach, Ocala, and Orlando.

The deal adds Island 106 (WILN), Wild Willie 100.1 (WWLY), Talk Radio 101 (WYOO), and 97X (WYYX). JVC Broadcasting is set to begin transition and integration efforts immediately, with no disruption to current programming. Current JVC Fort Walton Beach Market Manager John Griffo will oversee operations, with programming to be led by JVC FWB Director of Programming Matt Stone.

The purchase price has yet to be disclosed.

JVC Broadcasting President and CEO John Caracciolo stated, “This isn’t a corporate merger. This is a local broadcaster investing in local communities. We believe in radio that serves the neighborhoods we live in, not just the bottom line.”

Griffo said, “This is an exciting new chapter for JVC and for radio in Northwest Florida. We don’t see it as just expanding – we see it as an opportunity to continue what we have already been doing in the Panhandle: focusing on the local listener being the true client by bringing high-quality, engaging, and fresh programming ideas to Panama City. I can’t wait to get started.”

Stone said, “We’ve been doing it differently and local in Fort Walton, and now we’re bringing that same vibe to Panama City. We’re out to make radio fun again—live, local, and actually about the people who live here in PCB. Not just noise… get ready for something that hits home.”