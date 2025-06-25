Hope Media Group to Acquire Christian Broadcaster Worship 24/7

It was a partnership that started in 2023 with a Local Marketing Agreement on a single station in Oregon. Now, Hope Media Group and Worship 24/7 are set to formally unite in a merger of the two Christian radio networks, in a significant global expansion for HMG.

Based in Portland, OR, Worship 24/7 broadcasts on 15 FM signals and reaches listeners in more than 215 countries and territories online. The organization has already been airing on HMG’s HD channels and translators in markets including Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, West Palm Beach, and Evansville, in addition to its own stations in Tacoma, Spokane, Central Oregon, Amarillo, and select smaller markets.

Fully under HMG, Worship 24/7’s reach will expand to new HD channels in New York, Miami, Denver, and Nashville and integrate into the KSBJ and WayFM mobile streaming platforms. The deal is expected to close in early Fall 2025, pending FCC approval. No price has been revealed at this time.

Worship 24/7 joins a portfolio of HMG brands that includes KSBJ, WayFM, Vida Unida, NGEN Radio, WAYLOUD, Hope Nation, the God Listens Prayer App, and Hope Events.

Hope Media Group CEO Joe Paulo commented, “We’ve seen firsthand how Worship 24/7 fills a hunger for authentic worship in so many people, igniting a deeper passion for God. Combining our ministry efforts makes perfect sense and is an exciting step forward for our Hope Media Group mission. With the powerful atmosphere Worship 24/7 creates daily for its audiences, I know that together we’ll amplify our impact and expand in ways that wouldn’t be possible alone. When we began our partnership, we hoped this is where God would lead it. Now He has, and I could not be more enthusiastic about it.”

“Six years ago, Worship 24/7 was an idea in a PowerPoint presentation, and by God’s grace, it has grown.” Worship 24/7 President David Harms added, “Our partnership with Hope Media Group over the last two years has been strong already, and now by coming into the HMG family, Worship 24/7 can keep pace with the rapidly changing media landscape and more effectively spread the hope of Jesus to a world desperately in need of a Savior.”