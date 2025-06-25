Six Months Into a Wild 2025, CRS360 Asks ‘Are We Okay?’

As Country Radio Seminar continues to track the evolving state of the format, its latest CRS360 webinar, Are We Okay? Assessing Country’s Year So Far, examines where Country radio stands at the mid-point of 2025 – and where it might be headed.

The session gathers perspectives from members of the CRS 2026 Agenda Committee, including Audacy Houston Senior Vice President and Market Manager Sarah Frazier, Leo33 President Katie Dean, and Collective Heads’ Jimmy Steal, moderated by Country Aircheck’s Chuck Aly.

The conversation focuses on performance trends in 2025, sustainability strategies, and how Country radio can adapt to maintain audience and advertiser relevance. The format has faced pressure to retain its dominant position in a shifting media environment, and this webinar explores how stations, programmers, and record labels are responding.

Country Radio Broadcasters Executive Director RJ Curtis said, “The country music genre continues to explode, dominating radio programming and consumption numbers. This group of industry experts who are working day-to-day in the trenches from all aspects in our industry has a lot to say about how we’re doing so far in 2025, ways to sustain success, and insights on what the short-term future may look like. It’s a fascinating conversation!”

The full webinar is available now.