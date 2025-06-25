Joe Pags Bags New Flagship Station In San Antonio

As Alpha Media transitions toward new ownership under Connoisseur Media, the company has announced that its San Antonio signal will now be the flagship for syndicated Conservative Talk host Joe Pags, who is joining 550 KTSA beginning July 1.

The Joe Pags Show will take late afternoons on KTSA, joining a lineup including Trey Ware, Jack Riccardi, Sean Rima, and David van Camp of Markley, van Camp & Robbins.

Alpha Media San Antonio Senior Vice President and Market Manager Lance Hawkins said, “Joe Pags represents everything we value at KTSA. He’s dynamic, authentic, and rooted in Texas values. Our mission is to build radio brands that are Live & Local, deeply involved in the communities they serve, and always evolving. Pags’ addition to KTSA proves that mission in action.”

Joe Pags, whose show is syndicated on 170 affiliates across the country, said returning to KTSA is especially meaningful. “I am thrilled to call KTSA the new flagship for The Joe Pags Show. I’ve been based in San Antonio for 20 years and have always been a fan of the amazing hosts on KTSA,” said Pags. “It’s truly an honor to get back on the air in SA and talk with these amazing people on their ride home once again. I can’t thank Jeff Warshaw, Lance Hawkins, Greg Martin, and Dax Davis enough for this remarkable opportunity!”