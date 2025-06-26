CPB Funds Bipartisan Storytelling Program To Four Public Stations

As partisan fighting continues over public radio’s future funding in DC, four public radio stations are joining an initiative that fosters political understanding at an individual level that is supported by a grant from the organization that Republicans seek to defund.

StoryCorps is expanding its “One Small Step” initiative with the addition of KGNU in Boulder, CO; Tri States Public Radio in Macomb, IL; WKU Public Radio in Bowling Green, KY; and WYSO in Yellow Springs, OH, supported by a fresh grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The program brings together two people with opposing political views for a 50-minute recorded conversation – not to argue, but to better understand one another’s experiences and values. Since its pilot in 2017, the initiative has grown with CPB support to include 33 participating public media stations.

With CPB’s assistance, the four public stations will receive training, production support, and professional recording equipment to help them capture and share “One Small Step” conversations in their local communities. Audio from “One Small Step” recordings is archived by both StoryCorps and the Library of Congress.

CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison commented, “One Small Step is designed to bring two people with different political beliefs together for a respectful conversation. StoryCorps has won the trust of the American people through this inclusive, balanced, and transparent approach.”

StoryCorps Founder Dave Isay added, “We’ve learned through One Small Step that Americans across political divides have much more in common than they thought—and that the conversations we’re facilitating have the potential to help bring people together. But we know we can’t succeed in this David vs. Goliath effort alone. We’re deeply grateful to the four 2025 One Small Step Radio Station Hubs and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for joining us in this crucial work.”