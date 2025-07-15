ChatGPT Is Erasing Radio From Ad Planning Models, Futuri Warns

As marketers widely adopt large language model AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok to assist with mix media models, built-in bias is leaving radio in danger of being left out of ad budget recommendations, especially in political, awareness, and national campaigns, unless immediate action is taken to make AM/FM visible within AI ecosystems.

Futuri Media analyzed more than 20,000 AI-generated media mix models and found radio receiving minimal – sometimes zero – share of projected campaign spend.

According to Futuri’s findings, the most widely used large language models are prioritizing channels like YouTube, connected TV, and programmatic display advertising, while sidelining traditional media formats such as radio and broadcast TV. Among the eight LLMs tested, Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini excluded radio in 100% of their generated media plans.

Even more concerning, radio’s average share of AI-recommended political ad spend was just 3%, compared to 18% for CTV/OTT and double-digit percentages for programmatic display.

The core issue, according to the report, is that AI systems only recommend channels they have been trained to recognize as effective, measurable, and relevant. While digital platforms supply massive quantities of structured data like engagement metrics, impressions, and click-through rates, radio’s performance data is sparse, inconsistently formatted, or entirely absent from the sources AI tools use to learn.

Compound bias is already reshaping how campaigns are planned. As AI platforms guide advertisers toward digital video and programmatic, those channels continue to generate more performance data, reinforcing the AI’s belief that they are superior. Meanwhile, radio loses relevance in the machine’s model of the media world.

Futuri emphasizes that the window to reverse course is short and closing fast – around two years.

To combat this, suggested solutions include publishing case studies and success metrics in AI-ingestible formats, pushing radio performance content into high-authority business publications, and feeding results into the databases used by major MMM vendors.