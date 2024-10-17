Trump and Harris Putting Radio at the Center of Election Endgame

With the clock ticking down to election day, both presidential candidates are turning to radio to raise their profiles and bring in the remaining undecided voters. VP Kamala Harris and former President Trump visited two major syndicated stars on Tuesday with more AM/FM ads in the works.

Premiere Networks’ The Glenn Beck Program recently featured an exclusive interview with former President Trump, where the Republican candidate called in to discuss a wide range of issues pertaining to the 2024 election. When addressing national security, Trump expressed concern about the risk of nuclear war and border security, which he believes is the top issue for voters.

So far the 41-minute interview has amassed more than 158,000 views on YouTube. Beck also joined Trump at his rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on October 13, where he delivered a speech urging Americans to vote.

Elsewhere that day, VP Harris spoke with The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne the God in Detroit, which was aired across more than 130 iHeartMedia stations.

Harris was asked about criticisms of her being overly scripted and sticking to talking points, to which she responded by highlighting the importance of repetition to ensure people understand her stance on key issues. She also addressed her opponent’s policies, including Trump’s COVID response, the controversial sending of COVID tests to Russia, and his past targeting of Black voters with misinformation.

Harris responded to controversial topics, including a caller’s question about sending aid to other countries while addressing domestic issues like homelessness and her record as a prosecutor, particularly related to Black men and marijuana.

The hour-long town hall has gained more than 300,000 views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the Harris-Walz campaign is continuing to use radio ads to reach niche voters in key battleground states. A new spot airing in Michigan highlights the rural upbringing of Democratic vice-presidential nominee and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. In Michigan, the campaign plans to air the ad on 70 rural radio stations, aiming to reach over 300,000 likely voters in areas outside of the major cities and suburban counties of Lower Michigan. They started a similar radio campaign in Pennsylvania in September.

They also started running commercials for Arizona’s indigenous communities on tribal media outlets this week, aimed at mobilizing Native voters in the state.

Harris outspent Trump between July and early October, investing $456.3 million compared to Trump’s $204.3 million, with a larger emphasis on radio buys.