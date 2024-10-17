Edison: 65% of Fantasy Football Players Rely on Sports Audio

In 2022, 29.2 million Americans played fantasy football, making it the most popular piece of an $11 billion fantasy sports industry. Now Edison Research has new findings into how audio shapes how fans stay connected to their fantasy teams and make the right picks.

The first look at the Sports Audio Report: Diverse Fans, created in conjunction with SiriusXM and GroupM, shows sports audio is a vital resource for these highly engaged fans. The report highlights that 65% of fantasy sports players rely on audio content to help manage their teams, while 60% of sports bettors see audio as a crucial tool for their betting decisions.

Why does this matter? Edison discovered that 56% of fantasy sports players would prefer their fantasy team to win over their favorite sports team. Players and bettors seek out audio content – be it on-air or streaming – for real-time updates, expert analysis, and relevant statistics.

Sports audio that caters to fantasy players can also hit a highly coveted demographic. Last season, the median age of ESPN Fantasy Football players was 35.4, with over 60% of NFL fans aged 18 to 29 participating, compared to 26% of those 30 or older.

Earlier this year, Edison gave its inaugural Sports Audio Report, finding, fans spend over six hours daily with audio content, dedicating more than 90 minutes to sports-related audio. Key drivers include distinctive perspectives from talent and personalities as well as exclusive content. A significant 86% use audio to stay connected with their favorite teams, while 58% listen to engage with fan communities. Sports audio listeners also spend more on merchandise, with podcast listeners averaging $321 annually, compared to $185 by sports video viewers.