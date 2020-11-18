SiriusXM, MSNBC/CNBC Sign Agreement

SiriusXM has inked a long-term agreement with the NBCUniversal News Group. The agreement will keep MSNBC and CNBC along with the Today Show Radio channel on SiriusXM.

The agreement also sets SiriusXM as the exclusive advertising representative for a slate of podcasts. Included are NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC podcasts

“We’re exceedingly proud to continue our relationship with the NBCUniversal News Group, whose shows and hosts are among the best in the industry,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “Over the years we’ve seen that relationship grow, with TODAY hosts creating their own SiriusXM programs and providing additional content exclusively for our listeners. And beyond TODAY, with breaking news on MSNBC and financial updates on CNBC.”

“Audio and podcasts have become a significant way for audiences, and in particular younger audiences, to engage with our trusted journalism,” said Elisabeth Sami, NBCUniversal News Group’s Executive VP of Global Strategy and Business Development. “We’re committed to growing our audio storytelling and reach, providing unique opportunities for advertisers across our news brands.”