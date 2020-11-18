Kasper Is Back In Ohio

Mix 94.1 (WHBC-FM), Canton has welcomed back a familiar voice. Ohio native Kasper, with previous stops in Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown; has returned.

“It’s not often you get the opportunity to bring in a talent with whom the audience is

intimately familiar. When Bo Matthews (Operations Manager) and I had the chance to

sign-on Kasper to the team it was a no-brainer,” said Gabriel Carrillo, Content Director.

“I’m pumped to be on the air again back home in Northeast Ohio, and for it to be on Mix 94.1 is the cherry on top. I’m honored to ‘virtually’ join the team.”

He will be heard weeknights on the Alpha Media station in the Hall of Fame City.