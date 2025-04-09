NAB Show Closes 2025 With 55K Attendees, 2026 Dates Set

NAB Show 2025 has come to a close, uniting tens of thousands of broadcasters, media professionals, and vendors from around the world in Las Vegas. And before the sun has even set on the show’s final day in Sin City, we already have confirmation for what’s next.

This year’s event drew more than 55,000 registered attendees from 160 countries. International participants made up 26% of attendees, and 53% of attendees were first-time registrants. Nearly 1,100 exhibitors participated, including 125 companies making their debut at the show.

As usual, radio took over the West Hall, with the Small and Medium Market Radio Forum kicking off four days of learning opportunities covering everything from digital revenue growth to cross-platform content creation and Capitol Hill advocacy. Organizations like the Alliance for Women in Media tackled AI, while Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio honored Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti and BMI’s Dan Spears.

The Broadcast Education Association, in partnership with the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation, also held a Career Fair for broadcast students. The RAB also led tours for faculty and future broadcasters, while Radio Ink hosted a BEA session tapping into wisdom from previous 30 and Under Superstars.

NAB also launched its Creator Council during the week. The group, comprised of influential creators and industry leaders, will provide strategic guidance to help NAB stay connected with the rapidly growing creator economy.

NAB Show 2026 is officially confirmed for April 18-22, 2026, in Las Vegas, as NAB Show New York will return for 2025 on October 22-25.

NAB Show EVP Karen Chupka said, “The 2025 NAB Show truly exemplified the vibrant evolution of media and entertainment, debuting tools and technologies for all storytellers. This year’s show provided a global platform for innovation, diverse voices, and forward-thinking conversations that will shape the future of storytelling and empower everyone to become a content creator.”