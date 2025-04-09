David Zobrist Finds Local Buyer For Troubled St. Louis AM Signal

St. Louis’ longest-running sports radio station is preparing to end its three-decade run in the format as the station undergoes a sale. Pending FCC approval, KFNS-AM will change hands from Zobrist Media to Big Toe Media, owned by Dave Greene and Conrad Thompson.

The station will cut its full-time focus on sports, although sports discussions will remain part of a broader talk radio format. Greene noted to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that topics will include business, entertainment, food, and culture, excluding politics.

KFNS, which began its sports programming in 1993, has experienced periods of both success and instability, including financial struggles and management controversies. Once valued at over $11 million in the early 2000s, the station’s sale price this time is reportedly about $250,000.

Outgoing owner Dave Zobrist ended all local programming in July, switching exclusively to Fox Sports Radio network content as he looked for a buyer.

Content from Sports Hub STL, the digital sports platform Greene and Thompson launched earlier this year with Mike Claiborne, is expected to cross over, but KFNS will maintain a distinct identity. The station will also expand digitally with streaming on a website, an app, YouTube, and major podcast platforms.