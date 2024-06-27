St. Louis’ KFNS Cuts Local Programming During Buyer Search

St. Louis’ longest-running all-sports radio station, KFNS-AM, is cutting all local programming starting July 1. The station will now only carry network content from Fox Sports Radio while station owner Dave Zobrist tries to find a buyer for the AM.

KFNS had carried local sports content from 7a to 8p on weekdays. The change leaves KFNS personalities Frank Cusumano, Charlie “Tuna” Edwards, and Kevin Slaten out of work. The controversial Slaten had only rejoined KFNS in August, for what was his sixth stint at the station after a seven-year hiatus. He has already announced plans to continue his show online.

New programming on the station will consist of Two Pros and a Cup of Joe, The Dan Patrick Show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, The Doug Gottlieb Show, Covino & Rich, The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker, The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, and The Ben Maller Show.

Zobrist told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he is, “Bummed out that I couldn’t make this financially stable, because I still believe in each and every host…I do enjoy the radio business, but I’m going to take some time to weigh my options for my future.” The search for a buyer is ongoing, after another station in the market, KTRS, declined the expansion opportunity.

Former owner Randy Markel, who sold KFNS to Zobrist in 2022, has shown interest in reacquiring the station and is exploring options to revive local programming.