Put St. Louis Sports On Notice: Kevin Slaten Returns To KFNS

After seven years away from sports/talk, Kevin Slaten is returning to St. Louis airwaves on KFNS-AM next week. This marks Slaten’s sixth stint with the station and a comeback after seven years away from sports radio in the market.

Known for his controversial style and brutal critiques, the 69-year-old broadcaster’s history with KFNS is marked by ups and downs, including previous departures by choice, ousting, and legal disputes. Slaten’s recent guest appearances garnered enough positive response, leading to the decision to add him to the station’s regular lineup.

Slaten’s return to KFNS is not without its caveats. He has agreed to keep his program strictly centered on sports and entertainment. Slaten, who also has a conservative political podcast, assured that he is content with the arrangement and appreciates the open-handed approach by the management.

This time, Slaten will be handling early afternoons, partnering with that daypart’s current host and producer, Nate Lucas, alongside Bob Ramsey.

In a talk with St. Louis Today, KFNS owner Dave Zobrist acknowledged Slaten’s colorful past but expressed optimism about his future with the station. Zobrist emphasized his focus on today’s collaboration and the potential to produce engaging sports radio.

Slatan said, “I’m excited to be back. I’m happy to hold people accountable, that’s what we do. And people can hold me accountable as well. To me that’s the way it always should be and always will be. If people aren’t ready, here we come anyway. If I were [Missouri football coach] Eli Drinkwitz or [Cardinals manager] Oli Marmol, I would be on my toes.”