Bill Nigut Joins AJC and WABE After ‘Political Rewind’ Cancelation

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has announced the hiring of Bill Nigut to co-host Politically Georgia on NPR affiliate WABE. Nigut will join the existing award-winning team of Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, and new co-host AJC Washington Correspondent Tia Mitchell.

Nigut previously hosted Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Political Rewind, which was abruptly canceled in June following state budget cuts to GPB. His career also includes 20 years as a national and state political reporter for WSB-TV. In 2021, he was inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

AJC is collaborating with WABE to air the show live on weekdays starting this fall. The show will also be available as a daily podcast on all platforms.

AJC President and Publisher Andrew Morse said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Bill to the AJC. His insight and experience will help make Politically Georgia a must-listen for anyone interested in this pivotal election. We’re proud to partner with WABE as we share a commitment to provide world-class political coverage to the people of Georgia.”

WABE President and CEO Jennifer Dorian added, “This partnership is a great opportunity for WABE and the AJC to collaborate on a high-quality, informative radio show that will serve the needs of the Greater Atlanta area.”

“Georgia is a crucial state that is entering a crucial election season. Our citizens need a forum for sanity, reason and to break down the events of the day,” Nigut said. “I’m honored to join the ranks of the AJC reporters and editors I’ve admired over the course of my career at a time when the paper is doubling down on its coverage across the South – and airing the show on WABE 90.1 will broaden our reach even more.”