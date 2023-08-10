ESPN Radio Finalizing Its Remaining Weekday Shows

As ESPN Radio’s national lineup is undergoing a significant reshuffle following layoffs laid down by Disney, a new weekday lineup is emerging. It was reported that Chris Canty, Evan Cohen, and Michelle Smallmon will take over mornings after the cancellation of Keyshawn, J-Will, and Max.

The rest of the lineup has been uncovered by the New York Post, which reports Chris Carlin and Joe Fortenbaugh will take middays. Carlin is best known for his work as a producer of the Mike & the Mad Dog show on WFAN. Fortenbaugh has contributed to ESPN’s Daily Wager show.

The afternoon drive will now feature former NFL receiver Harry Douglas and longtime ESPN Radio host Freddie Coleman, who is being moved up from his late-night slot. Coleman’s former partner Ian Fitzsimmons will takeover on nights with Miami’s Amber Wilson. The new late-night slot, GameNight, will be hosted by Q Myers and a rotating cast.