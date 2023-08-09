Canty, Cohen, and Smallmon Rumored For ESPN Radio Mornings

Following a series of layoffs and intense structural change for ESPN Radio as Disney continues its quest to reduce costs, the sports broadcaster has reportedly assembled its new national morning show. This replaces the former combination of Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams, and Max Kellerman.

The New York Post reports the team is NY Giants Super Bowl champion Chris Canty, SiriusXM’s Evan Cohen, and Michelle Smallmon, per sources close to the network. This new lineup aims to kick off the show in time for the upcoming football season.

ESPN Radio’s afternoon co-host Chris Canty, who previously partnered with Chris Carlin in afternoons on ESPN Radio, will be joined by SiriusXM’s Morning Men co-host Evan Cohen who is leaving satellite radio. Former St. Louis ESPN affiliate morning drive host Michelle Smallmon rounds out the trio.

As for more potential shakeups, Mike Greenberg’s midday slot will continue, while the rest of the national afternoon lineup, potentially including Carlin, is yet to be finalized.