Good Karma Brands Takes On All ESPN Audio Sales From Disney

Good Karma Brands, led by CEO Craig Karmazin, is taking on an expanded role in sports radio operations, via an agreement with ESPN Audio. As part of this new deal, GKB will manage the sales and sales operations of ESPN Radio and its podcasts.

This comes at a time when ESPN’s parent company Disney is cutting costs wherever possible in the face of harsh financial headwinds. ESPN will maintain control over the content, distribution, and marketing across its audio platforms.

This collaboration officially started on Friday, July 28, and has led to the formation of a new division at GKB, helmed by GKB President Steve Politziner.

GKB’s association with ESPN goes back over two decades, beginning with ESPN Radio affiliations for GKB radio stations in Wisconsin. The collaboration has since grown to encompass Florida-based bowl games with ESPN Events, ESPN’s digital assets, and the acquisition of significant ESPN Radio stations in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles from Disney for $15 million.

ESPN’s Executive Editor and Head of Event and Studio Production Norby Williamson said, “ESPN has been leading and innovating the audio space for more than 30 years with our national radio lineup as well as our live event schedule with over 300 signature events annually and always-expanding podcast library. This latest iteration of our long-standing partnership with Good Karma Brands reinforces our commitment and ability to grow the business.”

Karmazin added, “The only thing more exciting than announcing the agreement is the opportunity to work together and even more closely with the ESPN team to help take the Radio network and ESPN Podcasts to new heights.”