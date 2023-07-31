Upside Down, Babbel Leads As National Spot Plays Slow To Crawl

While it was delayed several weeks, the forecasted end-of-summer spot slowdown has fully arrived for radio. According to the Media Monitors national radio results for the week of July 24-30, Babbel dethroned three-week leader Upside in a week that has most stations already awaiting the Labor Day sales push.

The language learning service Babbel, which reentered the top three last week, ascended to the number one spot with 46,495 spot plays. This marks a rise of over 7,000 spot plays from last week’s total of 39,419.

ZipRecruiter once again held steady at number two, albeit with a slight drop in spot plays to 42,638 from last week’s 48,405. Upside, slipped to the third position with 35,919 spot plays, a notable drop from last week’s 50,124. This continues the trend of declining spot plays for the money-saving app.

Credit card provider Discover maintained its fourth position with a slight increase in spot plays, up to 32,654 from 32,815. This relatively stable performance demonstrates the consistency of Discover’s advertising strategy.

Wendy’s reentered the top five after being ousted last week, securing the fifth position with 31,561 spot plays.

The cumulative spot plays for the top five advertisers this week totaled 189,267, averaging 37,853.4 plays per advertiser. This shows a decline from last week’s total and average plays of 200,325 and 40,065 respectively.

As back-to-school sales projections are forecast at record numbers, hopefully national advertiser money will start flowing back into radio sooner rather than later.