Three From Radio Going Into New York State Broadcasters Hall

The New York State Broadcasters Association is set to welcome three new radio personalities into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame. The 2023 class of five inductees was announced on Monday.

Angie Martinez is best known for her time at Hot 97 (WQHT) and Power 105.1 (WWPR). Known as “The Voice of New York”, Martinez has been recognized with multiple awards and is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024. Beyond her work in entertainment, Martinez is an active advocate for healthy living and inner-city youth.

Craig Stevens Harris is another inductee whose commitment to local communities defines small market radio. The station manager at WCDO AM/FM has served the Sidney community for 37 years, during which time he has received numerous awards for his community service and station management.

Rounding out the 2023 radio inductees is WHAM 1180 AM’s Bob Matthews, Rochester’s most popular sportswriter and commentator. With a career spanning over 35 years, Matthews has become an influential figure in sports commentary. He is the only person to have received both the Press-Radio Club’s Sportswriter of the Year and Sportscaster of the Year awards.

The other inductees are Irv Gikofsky, also known as Mr. G, known for his forecasts on New York television, and Dan Cummings, former anchor at Syracuse’s NewsChannel 9.

New York State Broadcasters Association President David Donovan said, “The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 represents the finest in our broadcasters in New York. Each inductee represents a lifetime of achievement serving their profession, community, and our nation. We are honored to have them join the Hall of Fame.”

The induction ceremony will take place at the annual luncheon, to be held at the Rainbow Room at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on October 26.