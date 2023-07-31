Bill Lynch Announces Retirement From Momentum Broadcasting

Bill Lynch, the Market General Manager of Momentum Broadcasting in Visalia, California, has announced his retirement. After dedicating 15 years to the company, his departure took effect Monday, July 31st.

Throughout his career, Lynch held significant roles across various radio stations and broadcasting corporations, including Clear Channel Radio, KSEQ/KIOO Buckley Broadcasting, and Susquehanna Broadcasting. His responsibilities have ranged from managing sales staff, developing key business programs, to heading day-to-day operations such as sales, marketing, and programming at Momentum Broadcasting.

Over the course of his tenure at Momentum Broadcasting, he managed KJUG-FM, KIOO, KCRZ, and KVMI. Lynch’s efforts earned him the 2019 Better Business Bureau Ethical Leadership Award and the 2019 Visalia Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award.

Upon announcing his retirement, Lynch shared the following statement: “It’s time for me to step aside and let someone younger, smarter, and better looking take these fabulous stations to a new level. I’ll be rooting for the continued success of this fine broadcast organization.” Post-retirement, he plans to take on a consultancy role while considering his future endeavors. Lynch can be contacted at [email protected] for further communication.