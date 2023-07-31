Michelle Matthews Moves To The Motor City To Helm WDVD

Cumulus Media Detroit has named Michelle Matthews as the new Program Director for 96.3 WDVD. Matthews is joining Cumulus after more than thirty years in radio programming and operations. Prior to accepting this new role, Matthews served as Operations Manager/Brand Manager for Saga Communications in Columbus, OH.

Her career experience also includes being a Digital Program Director for the Classic Hits station KLOU-FM in St. Louis, MO. Additionally, she has held positions as Regional Programming Manager for Clear Channel/iHeartMedia in Omaha/Wichita/Sioux City, and Operations Manager for Clear Channel/iHeartMedia’s five-station group in Omaha, NE.

Cumulus Detroit/Ann Arbor’s Regional Vice President and Market Manager Steve Finateri stated, “We are so excited to have Michelle aboard. She brings a new kind of energy to our team which I’m sure will be felt by the loyal WDVD listening audience. She has an impeccable track record for success which I know will continue for a very long time in Detroit.”

Upon accepting her new role, Matthews shared her excitement, saying, “How lucky am I??? Super excited to work with a dream team at Cumulus Media and WDVD.”