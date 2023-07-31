Carvel Ice Cream Founder The Study Of Podcast ‘Cold Storage’

Ice cream brand Carvel, famous for its frozen cakes and soft-serve treats from over 330 shops, holds a unique place in New York/New Jersey culture. The brand and its founder, Tom Carvel, rose to prominence despite a challenging journey, which is now the subject of a six-episode podcast series, Cold Storage: The Life and Death of Tom Carvel.

The series, hosted by documentarian Heather Quinlan, explores Carvel’s journey from Greek immigrant to American ice cream magnate. The series discusses Carvel’s beginnings as an ice cream vendor in Hartsdale, New York, in 1929, and his subsequent rise as an entrepreneur. Despite facing lawsuits and other challenges, Carvel’s business grew to over 850 locations by 1986.

Quinlan’s co-host is Paul Finnegan, Irish Business Organization’s president in Manhattan, who is also the host of the podcast CenterPieceNY.

Cold Storage episodes are released on Wednesdays.