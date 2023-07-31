Atlantic City’s WJSE Shifts Its Orbit To Become ‘Planet’

Longstanding Cape May-Atlantic City Alternative station WJSE The Rock has unveiled its rebranding as Planet 106.3 WJSE, Real Alternative Radio. The rebranding incorporates a new logo and aesthetic, and a completely redesigned website designed to reflect the Planet brand.

The Planet format was created by Regional Media’s Rock Formats Director Dave Levora and locally implemented by Mark Hunter.

WJSE General Manager Kim Maschio said, “We’re embarking on a thrilling new journey today. By infusing the lively spirit and broad appeal of Planet 106.3 into our station, while honoring the heritage of WJSE The Rock Alternative, we’re creating a unique blend of past, present, and future.”