‘Complex’ Doubles Brand Manager Duties In Sacramento

Audacy has appointed Ben ‘Complex’ Romero as Brand Manager for 106.5 The End (KUDL) in Sacramento. He will concurrently maintain his Brand Manager role at sister station 102.5 KSFM, to which he was appointed in April.

Since 2001, Romero’s prior experience encompasses a multitude of roles, including Assistant Program Director and Music Director for Wild 96.1 (KWIE) in San Bernadino, a significant role in relaunching K-Day 93.5 (KDAY) in Los Angeles, Program Director for Wild 101 (KWYD) and BOB FM 96.1 (KSRV) in Boise, Assistant Program Director and Music Director for Hot 97.5 (KMVA) in Phoenix, and Program Director for Power 98.3 (KKFR) in Phoenix.

Audacy Sacramento RVP Stacey Kauffman stated, “In just a few months, ‘Complex’ has demonstrated the proven ability to lead content strategy and talent management for KSFM. We are confident he’ll apply that expertise for The End. His successful tenure thus far has showcased his dedication and creativity in our industry, and we look forward to watching him take this next step in his career.”

Romero said, “I am deeply honored; everyone in Sacramento has quickly become family. After getting to know the brand and the market, I see nothing but great potential and a bright future for The End. I’m excited to continue to grow with the whole team.”