ITV Podcasts To Continue Ad Contract With Global’s DAX

Media and entertainment group Global has successfully extended an exclusive advertising sales contract with the UK’s ITV. All of the broadcaster’s podcast ad sales will be handled through DAX, Global’s digital advertising exchange. ITV’s podcast lineup includes series such as I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and Love Island: The Morning After.

In addition to continuing to handle ITV’s entertainment podcasts, the renewed agreement now includes Global representing ITV’s news podcast portfolio. These news podcasts feature shows like What You Need To Know from ITV News.

ITV’s Director of Digital & Creative Partnerships Bhavit Chandrani said, “We’ve enjoyed a fantastic working relationship with DAX and Global over the last few years and are excited to continue working with them on our established Love Island: The Morning After podcast, and our growing portfolio of news, sport and entertainment podcasts.”

Global’s Director of Commercial for Audio Katie Bowden commented, “I’m so thrilled that ITV have chosen to stay with DAX as their advertising partner of choice. They have an incredible, high-quality slate of podcasts that provide our advertising partners with the opportunities they want to reach engaged listeners at scale.”