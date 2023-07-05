ESPN Cuts Johnson & Kellerman, Who Will Be Next?

After rumors of their ESPN Radio morning show coming to an end, ESPN parent company Disney has released Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson. The duo’s departure is part of ESPN’s efforts to reduce payroll, with around 20 personalities being informed that their time at the network is coming to an end before the holiday weekend.

In a memo sent to affiliates, ESPN did not make any announcements about a replacement program, saying that the 6-10a ET time slot should simply be branded “ESPN Radio.”

Johnson, who recently signed a five-year deal worth around $18 million, will still receive his full contract. Kellerman, who was earning approximately $5 million per year, left Stephen A. Smith’s First Take in late 2021 and subsequently joined Keyshawn, JWill, and Max.

There are indications that Johnson could be a top contender to replace Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed, as he already resides in Los Angeles where the show is filmed. According to Stephen A. Smith, more high-profile ESPN layoffs likely remain around the corner, as the company puts less emphasis on its radio brands.