Radio’s Reach Still Goes Deep, Says Nielsen

For those worried about radio’s reach, 91% of all adults in the United States still hear AM/FM on a monthly basis according to Nielsen’s Audio Today 2023 report. This rate puts radio over TV, smartphones, and other audio platforms in terms of audience reach.

The focus of this week’s Cumulus/Westwood One Audio Active Blog, OTA radio is not only valuable for converting existing demand but also for creating future demand by targeting broad audiences of all category buyers. This approach allows advertisers to familiarize potential consumers with their brands, creating a positive impression that may lead to future purchases.

P&G, one of the largest advertisers in the country, has repeatedly recognized the power of AM/FM and has become America’s largest radio advertiser. P&G’s Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard said radio is, “a powerful medium to reach and engage the consumers we serve. Nearly all people are potential consumers of our brands. We want to reach 100% of these potential consumers. Radio is a powerful way to reach those consumers with its tremendous breadth and availability. When done right, radio works because of its reach, effectiveness and efficiency. Exactly what P&G brands are looking for.”

Furthermore, AM/FM excels in reaching consumers on the path to purchase. The majority of OTA radio listening takes place outside the home, with 44% occurring in the car. This makes it a compelling medium for advertisers as consumers are closer to the point of purchase during their in-car listening sessions.