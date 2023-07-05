A.I. Copywriting Tool Seeks Expansion During Beta Test

In another move forward for artificial intelligence in radio, advertising and production firm CreativeReady is asking broadcasters to help beta test its new Spec-Mate app. The real-time scriptwriting tool utilizes AI technology combined with programming and guidance from CreativeReady’s in-house writers to generate scripts in under a minute.

Spec-Mate, currently available for free throughout the testing process, asks for the client’s business name, location, web address, and a few details about the company before giving a choice in the copy’s writing style. Styles include s traightforward, confident, conversational, inspirational, and playful.

Once out of testing, Spec-Mate 2.0 will include more writing styles, numerous languages, and time format options.