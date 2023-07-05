Twin Cities Meteorologist Returns To Radio Roots

Chris Shaffer, the chief meteorologist at WCCO-TV, is coming back to radio in a Saturday morning hosting role alongside his forecasting responsibilities. He has been announced as the new host for the Saturday morning show on WDGY, an oldies station based in Hudson, Minnesota.

WDGY broadcasts on various frequencies in the Twin Cities area. Shaffer’s show, called Saturdays with Shaffer, will feature hits from the 1960s and 1970s. Prior to joining WCCO-TV, Shaffer worked at several radio stations, including KQQL, WXPT, KTCZ, and KTLK.

“Music has always been a huge part of my life. Before I was seen on television, I was heard on the radio,” said Shaffer. “I will continue to forecast highs in the 60s and 70s on WCCO TV each weeknight. And now I get to play the hits of the ‘60s and ‘70s on WDGY each weekend.”

“We at WDGY continue to engage our listeners by bringing fun and local talent to our airwaves,” said WDGY General Manager Marsh Walzer. “Chris’ dedication to his roots in Stillwater, his love for the music we play, and commitment to our values at WDGY make him another great addition.”