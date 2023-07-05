Tennessee State Names Nashville AM As Flagship

Tennessee State University’s athletic teams have entered into a new three-year partnership with WNSR-AM as their radio flagship. Beginning in the 2023-24 season, the football team plus men’s and women’s basketball teams will be broadcasted on WNSR. They replace Vanderbilt baseball and women’s basketball games which recently moved to Cromwell Media Nashville.

TSU football coach Eddie George and men’s basketball coach Brian “Penny” Collins will have weekly shows aired on WNSR during their respective seasons. The first game of the partnership will be TSU Football versus Notre Dame on September 2.

Greg Pogue, who hosts WNSR’s morning show, will continue as the play-by-play announcer for football and men’s basketball. Joining him in the football booth will be former Tennessee Titan wide receiver Chris Sanders, while Albert Dawson will be alongside him for men’s basketball broadcasts. WNSR Operations Manager Adam Johnson will serve as the executive producer for all TSU broadcasts.

“This collaboration with TSU perfectly aligns with our mission to provide Nashville sports fans with top-quality coverage,” Johnson told The Tennessean. “We are committed to showcasing the exceptional talent and dedication of TSU athletes, and we are honored to become the radio home for Tiger football. Through this partnership, we aim to elevate the game day experience for all TSU fans and foster a deeper connection between the radio station and the North Nashville community.”

“We are thrilled to return to WNSR, one of the founding stations for TSU Athletics,” said TSU athletics director Mikki Allen. “The profound significance that WNSR will bring to our football and basketball games will undoubtedly be cherished by our devoted fans.”