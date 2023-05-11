Vanderbilt Athletics Has New Flagship In Nashville

Vanderbilt Athletics and Cromwell Media Nashville have announced a new multiyear partnership beginning in the 2023-24 academic year. Under the partnership, 102.5 The Game (WPRT) will be the primary flagship station for all Commodore football, men’s basketball, and baseball games. The Commodore Hour, Vanderbilt’s weekly radio show, will also be aired on the station. The games will be simulcast on 106.3 FM.

The partnership will begin with the first game broadcast on 102.5 The Game on August 26, 2023, when the Vanderbilt football team plays host to Hawai’i.

“Vanderbilt Athletics looks forward to building on our strong relationship with Cromwell Media,” said Candice Lee, Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director. “We’re excited to partner with the proven voice of Nashville sports talk radio, and are committed to reaching as many supporters as possible in the community we call home.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about our newly expanded relationship with Vanderbilt Athletics,” said Cromwell Media president Bud Walters. “For the last three years we’ve been their proud broadcast partner for football and men’s basketball. The addition of baseball and women’s basketball now provides generations of Vandy fans and alumni the ability to hear all the games and coaches’ shows all under one roof. This is historic at every level and we can’t wait to get started!”